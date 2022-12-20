WRNMMC Physician Named AJR Distinguished Reviewer

Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. (Dr.) Jonathan J. Keung, deputy director for clinical support at Walter Reed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. (Dr.) Jonathan J. Keung, deputy director for clinical support at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) and assistant professor of radiology at the Uniformed Services University (USU), was selected as a Distinguished Reviewer for 2022 by the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR). see less | View Image Page

Army Maj. (Dr.) Jonathan J. Keung, deputy director for clinical support at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) and assistant professor of radiology at the Uniformed Services University (USU), was selected as a Distinguished Reviewer for 2022 by the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR).

The official journal of the American Roentgen Ray Society, the AJR is the world's longest continuously published general radiology journal. Roentgenology is an older term for radiology, coming from Wilhelm Roentgen, credited with the discovery of X-rays.

“Consistent, high-quality reviews are essential to the success of the AJR,” stated Dr. Andrew B. Rosenkrantz, editor-in-chief of the AJR. “Each year, the AJR recognizes its most active and effective reviewers, whose dedicated and continued engagement is critical to further the mission and vision of the journal. These individuals are listed as Distinguished Reviewers on the masthead page of the print journal each year,” he added.

Keung will be included in the listing throughout 2023. As an AJR reviewer, he analyzes manuscripts submitted to the journal for publication and provides recommendations to the editors about whether the manuscripts should be accepted for publication.

An interventional radiologist at WRNMMC, Keung performs a range of minimally invasive, image-guided procedures on inpatients and outpatients. “These procedures include image-guided biopsies and vascular access, but also highly complex cancer therapies,” he explained. In addition, as deputy director for clinical support, he assists the clinical support director “with executing the directorate’s and WRNMMC’s mission and vision.”

“As a native of Montgomery County, Maryland, I never thought I would have the opportunity to work at WRNMMC,” Keung added. “It is an honor to be able to use cutting-edge technology and interventional techniques to care for our beneficiaries at WRNMMC. I also have the pleasure of working with a fantastic team of military and civilian staff who pride themselves on providing the best care possible for our patients and families.”

Keung went on to add that serving as an AJR reviewer “is an opportunity to give back to the radiology community at large by helping to select manuscripts that will be the most impactful to radiologists’ clinical practice. It’s also a great avenue for me to represent military radiology and to share the unique clinical experience I have from being at WRNMMC.”

“It comes as no surprise that Major Keung has been recognized by one of radiology’s premiere journals as a Distinguished Reviewer,” stated Air Force Col. Grant Lattin Jr, director for clinical support at WRNMMC. “[Keung] is recognized as a subject matter expert and one of the leaders in his field of interventional radiology. Our patients and providers are indeed fortunate to have such a high-quality physician providing cutting edge care daily on a daily basis,” Lattin added.

“We understand the importance of our volunteer reviewers and the many tasks they are responsible for in practice, education and research,” Rosenkrantz added.

“I am humbled to be recognized by AJR as well as WRNMMC,” Keung said.