Chittenden Locks schedules large locks closures, small lock available

SEATTLE – The Large Locks are scheduled to be closed to all vessel traffic during the following periods:



Closure 1: 11 OCT-19 NOV 2023

Closure 2: 25 NOV-3 JAN 2024

Optional Closure: 9 JAN-7 FEB 2024

Closure 3: 10 OCT- 23 NOV 2024

Optional Closure: 24 NOV-2 JAN 2025.



The extended closures will facilitate demolition, concrete construction, and installation and commissioning of the new miter gates, respectively.



Closure dates are projected and may change as the project schedule is finalized.



For each closure cycle, the Large Lock will close for no more than 30 days and will open for 15 days for vessel traffic.



The Small Lock will remain open during these periods and can pass vessels up to 28 feet wide and 123 feet long.



Most machinery and equipment, including the large lock center gate, are original to the Locks.



The improvements to this 105-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Army Corps supply reliable and dependable navigation over the years to come.



Check our official Locks Closure page for outage information and schedule changes.



The Army Corps owns and operates the Chittenden Locks, the busiest in the nation. Nearly 50,000 vessels lock through each year.



For updates and more information about the Chittenden Locks, follow us on Facebook and Twitter at www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks and www.twitter.com/chittendenlocks.

