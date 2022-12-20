Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is transitioning the operating hours of the Lake...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is transitioning the operating hours of the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park to its holiday and winter schedule. The Detroit District’s Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center winter schedule will begin the week of Jan. 16, 2023, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. see less | View Image Page

Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center transitions to holiday, winter schedule



DULUTH, Minn., – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is transitioning the operating hours of the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park to its holiday and winter schedule.



The Detroit District’s Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center winter schedule will begin the week of Jan. 16, 2023, and will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The Visitor Center will be open at the following dates and times during the holidays:

• Dec. 19 and 22-23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Jan. 5-9 and 12-15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



“The holidays are a great time to make a trip to the Visitor Center,” Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Director Sara Summers-Luedtke said. “The Visitor Center has many hands-on exhibits for all age groups to learn and enjoy.”



For more details, contact the Visitor Center information desk at 218-788-6430. Follow us on Facebook for photos and up to date information at: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.



-30-