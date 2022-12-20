Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Begins Bivalent Vaccinations for Toddlers

    221219-N-BB552-1001

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe | 221219-N-BB552-1001 – Hospitalman Apprentice Abigail Garcia administers the COVID-19...... read more read more

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD (December 19, 2022) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) is bolstering its COVID-19 vaccination efforts by combining the flu and COVID-19 vaccination teams into one mission-driven team dedicated to testing and vaccinating for COVID-19 at the COVID Vaccination site located in the Arrowhead Building 9. Bivalent vaccinations for toddlers, children, and adults are now available at this location.

    “We just received the toddler bivalent for COVID-19. In addition, we have the children and adult bivalent options that protect against B4/B5 and omicron variants for patients five and older. The addition of the toddler bivalent vaccine will allow us to vaccinate patients as young as six months old,” stated Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marvin Floer.

    Now that flu vaccination needs are declining, WRNMMC is adjusting the COVID Vaccination mission to be COVID-19 vaccination and testing only. Flu vaccinations will now be administered at the Allergies and Immunizations Clinic in the America Building 19.

