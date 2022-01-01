Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Disposition Services 50 Years

    50 Year Side By Side Example

    The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services 50th design was developed to

    MI, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Story by Dana Thornbury 

    DLA Disposition Services

    The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services 50th design was developed to highlight 50 years of reverse logistics excellence.

    The celebratory design incorporates the DLA Disposition Services program design as a key element.

    The DLA Disposition Services celebratory design may be used as a supporting image on materials and ancillary products – printed, electronic and web – in 2022 but should never be used as a stand-alone identifier. The DLA emblem is to be used on all DLA visual materials and ancillary items produced by the Agency as a cohesive, recognizable image to convey a strong and unified Agency identity.

    By integrating the program design into our celebratory design, not only does our mission story get told, but so does the history.

    The design highlights 50 years of reverse logistics and the "0" is replaced with the DLA Disposition Services program design in which each part gives insight to the major subordinate command’s mission.

    The eagle head carries over a design element from the DLA emblem and has been long associated with symbolism representing the United States military establishment and is an emblem of strength. The green arrows symbolize the lifecycle process – to reduce and reuse items and materials through reverse logistics. The final arrow representing reverse logistics is straight and point to the left to signify the process of items going back into the life cycle.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022
    Story ID: 435521
    Location: MI, US
    DLA Disposition Services 50 Anniversary
    50 Year Side By Side Example

