DLA Disposition Services 50 Years

Photo By Dana Thornbury | The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services 50th design was developed to...... read more read more Photo By Dana Thornbury | The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services 50th design was developed to highlight 50 years of reverse logistics excellence. The celebratory design incorporates the DLA Disposition Services program design as a key element. The DLA Disposition Services celebratory design may be used as a supporting image on materials and ancillary products – printed, electronic and web – in 2022 but should never be used as a stand-alone identifier. The DLA emblem is to be used on all DLA visual materials and ancillary items produced by the Agency as a cohesive, recognizable image to convey a strong and unified Agency identity. By integrating the program design into our celebratory design, not only does our mission story get told, but so does the history. The design highlights 50 years of reverse logistics and the "0" is replaced with the DLA Disposition Services program design in which each part gives insight to the major subordinate command’s mission. The eagle head carries over a design element from the DLA emblem and has been long associated with symbolism representing the United States military establishment and is an emblem of strength. The green arrows symbolize the lifecycle process – to reduce and reuse items and materials through reverse logistics. The final arrow representing reverse logistics is straight and point to the left to signify the process of items going back into the life cycle. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services 50th design was developed to highlight 50 years of reverse logistics excellence.



The celebratory design incorporates the DLA Disposition Services program design as a key element.



The DLA Disposition Services celebratory design may be used as a supporting image on materials and ancillary products – printed, electronic and web – in 2022 but should never be used as a stand-alone identifier. The DLA emblem is to be used on all DLA visual materials and ancillary items produced by the Agency as a cohesive, recognizable image to convey a strong and unified Agency identity.



By integrating the program design into our celebratory design, not only does our mission story get told, but so does the history.



The design highlights 50 years of reverse logistics and the "0" is replaced with the DLA Disposition Services program design in which each part gives insight to the major subordinate command’s mission.



The eagle head carries over a design element from the DLA emblem and has been long associated with symbolism representing the United States military establishment and is an emblem of strength. The green arrows symbolize the lifecycle process – to reduce and reuse items and materials through reverse logistics. The final arrow representing reverse logistics is straight and point to the left to signify the process of items going back into the life cycle.