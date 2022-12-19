An Annual Update to DLA Disposition Services Strategic Plan

Reflection – a key theme and focus point for DLA Disposition Services in 2022. This past year championed a reflection on history, people, culture and what accomplishments this organization has achieved during the decades of its existence. However, reflective retrospective is merely a recollection of history and people without vision and direction.



Focus and direction is imparted by DLA to its Major Subordinate Commands, to include DLA Disposition Services by using the Strategic Plan. This plan provides context to the MSCs allowing them to align with the priorities that provide the backdrop for their mission support in the modern world.



DLA refreshes its Strategic Plan about every five years, in order to maximize its relevancy to its customers, and also to address the fluctuations that naturally occur over time. Most recently, DLA has renewed its plan in early 2021 to realign along five main lines of effort as such DLA Disposition Services developed initiatives to further support the new lines of effort (LOEs)



DLA Disposition Services has a series of 15 initiatives that help nestle the MSC’s strategy within the larger agency’s priorities. Within the past year, two of these initiatives have been accomplished.



One of the lines of effort, celebrate DLA Disposition Services’ 50th anniversary, was observed over the course of nine months and culminated with an organization-wide stand-down day on September 12.



Throughout the year, agency history was recounted, individual’s stories and historical booklets were published, and videos were produced that highlighted the organization’s accomplishments.



The second accomplished initiative was the transition whole of government support over to G-Invoicing. During a recent town hall, DLA Disposition Services Mike Cannon discussed the recent changes:



“The transition over to G-Invoicing is a huge deal. Basically, the government is changing how it transfers money from one federal to another in a way that enables it to be very auditable” Cannon said.



G-Invoicing replaces the standard military interdepartmental purchase request (MIPR) which was used by military agencies to obligate funds from a financing and accounting office.



“We (DLA Disposition Services) were tasked by October to have all of our support agreements, over 100 of them, transition to the new process” Cannon said. “The next step will be to start executing transactions under those agreements.”

Looking towards the next year, a transition away from reflection and into a new focus on the future through modernization is set to transpire. The largest modernization initiative that will be undertaken is the implementation of the Warehousing Management System to replace the aged Distribution Standard System for site property accountability software.



This ties into one of the critical capabilities that are part of the DLA Disposition Services Strategic Plan, Digital Business Transformation. The WMS rollout is set to begin early in January, with testing and late evaluation currently ongoing.



On the planned rollout: “WMS is our job one this next year – we’re postured well” Cannon said.

