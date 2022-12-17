Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dining with Santa

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Santa and his elves visited with families of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina during a Breakfast with Santa event, Dec. 17, 2022. The United Service Organization (USO) and Marine Corps Community Services banded together to put together a breakfast that featured a buffet, pictures with Santa Claus, and stockings for each child to bring magic and comfort to those who may be separated from their families during the holiday season.

    usmc
    Santa
    Marines
    cherrypoint

