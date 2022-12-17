Santa and his elves visited with families of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina during a Breakfast with Santa event, Dec. 17, 2022. The United Service Organization (USO) and Marine Corps Community Services banded together to put together a breakfast that featured a buffet, pictures with Santa Claus, and stockings for each child to bring magic and comfort to those who may be separated from their families during the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 08:35
|Story ID:
|435513
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dining with Santa, by LCpl Aliannah Bartok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
