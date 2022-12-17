Dining with Santa

Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | Stockings lay under a Christmas tree during the Breakfast with Santa event at Marine...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok | Stockings lay under a Christmas tree during the Breakfast with Santa event at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2022. The United Service Organization (USO) and Marine Corps Community Services banded together to put together a breakfast that featured a buffet, pictures with Santa Claus, and stockings for each child to bring magic and comfort to those who may be separated from their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah T. Archuleta) see less | View Image Page