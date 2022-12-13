Reintegration exercise helps SERE and airmen prepare for the unexpected

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – An important step in preparing for any deployment is understanding what to do in the event you become isolated in unfamiliar, or even hostile, surroundings. The hope of rescue depends on the ability to evade and survive until that can be achieved, and often the experience can test mental and physical limits. This is why the experience doesn’t end when the individual is rescued; the next step is reintegration.



Reintegration isn’t as simple as getting a clean bill of health from medical and being sent back to their workcenter. Survival, Evasion, Rescue, and Escape (SERE) specialists and other recovery experts have an entire process in place that helps the individual recount their entire ordeal in a relaxed environment.



The rescued individual goes through a debrief with SERE, where they talk through every step of what happened, from the inciting event up to their successful return. This is done as soon as possible, so that the details are still fresh in their mind and there’s no time for outside sources to muddle their memory. Recording devices are set up to ensure the individual and the specialists have something to fall back on and cross reference if information gets contradicted down the line.



This process was recently put through an exercise by SERE at Camp Lemonnier, where Senior Airman Allison Ganapamo, personnel support for contingency operations technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, was put through an isolating event and then later a reintegration debrief. An isolating event can be anything from a servicemember lost behind enemy lines or anyone who gets separated from their party during an off-base trip. In any case, it's important to get a clear idea of what happened.



“Acting as the subject of this exercise provided me with first-hand experience on reintegration and all its moving parts,” Ganapamo said. “I learned that details are important. They create the bigger picture.”



In order to get those details as accurately as possible, the SERE specialist is responsible for making sure the individual is given the proper environment and given time to fully understand what’s expected of them.



“The key step is to ensure the returned personnel feel safe, comfortable and fully aware of how the reintegration process works from start to finish,” said Master Sgt. Lance Paquette, SERE specialist with the Joint Personnel Recovery Center. “They need to know the time and effort going into their reintegration is for their well-being and the team will ensure they are given the ability to decompress properly. Developing a ‘safe’ environment during this process is our main focus, as it establishes rapport allowing for individuals to fully open up and share their experiences.”



A dedicated reintegration facility on Camp Lemonnier helps achieve this, and the reintegration exercise provided an opportunity for the SERE specialists to take stock of the facility’s amenities. These include sleeping arrangements, entertainment systems, things that help the members feel safe and secure during the entire process.



“As a SERE specialist, it is important to understand what survival equipment was used, any SERE related tactics, techniques and procedures or special instructions utilized during a member's experience,” Paquette said. “The feedback and lessons learned is what we utilize for potential future trainings for any member who may face an isolated personnel event.”



Just like when it comes to surviving and escaping, adapting to what has worked and what hasn’t is key to being prepared for the worst case scenario, something to remember whenever it's time for the next pre-deployment training.

