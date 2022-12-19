WRNMMC Observes Hanukkah

Photo By Harvey Duze | Army Captain Dmitriy Treyster, an Anesthesiology Resident at Walter Reed National...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | Army Captain Dmitriy Treyster, an Anesthesiology Resident at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) wearing his “ugly” Hanukkah sweater, participated in the special ceremony marking the first day of the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah at WRNMMC on 19 December 2022. This year Hanukkah is Dec. 18 through Dec. 26. During the observance at WRNMMC, Rabbi Randy Brown, of the Department of Pastoral Care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), and Navy Chaplain (Cmdr.) Joseph Blair Sr., clinical chaplain at WRNMMC explained the origins of Hanukkah, also known as the “Festival of Lights” commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Greek Empire in the second century BCE. The WRNMMC rabbi and chaplain also explained the symbolism of the lighting of the menorah, which marks each day of the eight-day holiday, the dreidel (a four-sided spinning top children play with during the holiday, and the custom of eating foods fried or baked in oil (preferably olive oil) all eight days. Following the program, special Hanukkah donuts were served, and dreidels and Hanukkah gelt (small chocolate coins) were given out to those in attendance. Although Hanukkah is considered a minor holiday in the Jewish calendar, it has in recent years attained more significance because it often occurs close to Christmas during the holiday season. (Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

Rabbi Randy Brown, of the Department of Pastoral Care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), and Navy Chaplain (Cmdr.) Joseph Blair Sr., clinical chaplain at WRNMMC, hosted a special ceremony marking the first day of Hanukkah at WRNMMC Dec. 19.



This year Hanukkah is Dec. 18 through Dec. 26.



During the observance at WRNMMC, Brown and Blair explained the origins of Hanukkah, also known as the “Festival of Lights” commemorating the recovery of Jerusalem and subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt against the Greek Empire in the second century BCE. The WRNMMC rabbi and chaplain also explained the symbolism of the lighting of the menorah, which marks each day of the eight-day holiday, the dreidel (a four-sided spinning top children play with during the holiday, and the custom of eating foods fried or baked in oil (preferably olive oil) all eight days.



Following the program, special Hanukkah donuts were served, and dreidels and Hanukkah gelt (small chocolate coins) were given out to those in attendance.



Although Hanukkah is considered a minor holiday in the Jewish calendar, it has in recent years attained more significance because it often occurs close to Christmas during the holiday season.



(Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)