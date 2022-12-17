North Carolina National Guard Aviation Unit Holds Deployment Ceremony

Photo By Capt. Patrick Montandon | Soldiers and families visit following the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Patrick Montandon | Soldiers and families visit following the 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion deployment ceremony December 17, 2022 at the Salisbury armory as it prepares to mobilize to the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility in support of contingency operations. Soldiers and families cherished precious moments together as they prepare to support each other from afar in the coming months. (Photos by U.S. Army Capt. Patrick Montandon) see less | View Image Page

SALISBURY, NC — The 2-130th Airfield Operations Battalion (AOB) of the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade, North Carolina National Guard, held its deployment ceremony December 17, 2022 at the Salisbury, NC armory as it prepares to mobilize to the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) area of responsibility in support of contingency operations. Soldiers and families cherished precious moments together as they prepare to support each other from afar in the coming months.



The ceremony was well attended by family and leadership as Brigadier General Jeffrey Copeland, Assistant Adjutant General Maneuver and Command Sergeant Major Benjamin Garner, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the North Carolina National Guard, saw the aviation unit off as they embark on their mission. Remarks were made by Col. Benny Collins, the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, and Lt. Col. Patrick Szvetitiz, commander of the 2-130th AOB.



“Myself and this command have the utmost confidence in the leadership of this unit,” said Collins of the deploying 2-130th AOB leadership. Collins described the personal experience he’s had with the leadership team, many of which were in deployed environments.



Collins assured the audience that “we’re putting our best foot forward… I look forward to them having great success and I know you will.”



Szvetitz expressed his appreciation for his Soldiers stating, “Today we honor the Citizen-Soldier and the Families of the 2nd 130th Airfield Operations Battalion. We are proud of you and want to extend my deepest gratitude for the support and dedication you have shown for our great nation.”



“You have once again answered the call to do what very few in our Nation have done,” said Szvetitz. “You were chosen because you are the best…and you will move forward with absolute confidence in your ability to execute this mission.”



The ceremony concluded with the tradition of Garner and Copeland presenting a North Carolina flag to the 2-130th unit leadership for the unit to have when they deploy to AFRICOM. The 2-130th AOB has deployed more than any other aviation unit in the North Carolina National Guard in the last ten years, with this being its third mobilization in that same time frame. The unit completed several training requirements preparing them for this complex mission.



As the ceremony closed, Soldiers, Families and loved ones felt the bittersweet emotions that accompany a deployment and children enjoyed a selection of donated holiday gifts.