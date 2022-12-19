Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jackson sends troops home on block leave

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson began sending Soldiers home on leave Dec. 16, 2022, as part of Victory Block Leave.

    Victory Block Leave, also known as holiday block leave, is an Army tradition where training pauses so Soldiers and cadre can spend time with their loved ones over the holidays.

    The installation is sending troops to bus stations, train stations and area airports to send them home to “get energized,” the post leader said Dec. 19.

    “We are executing a plan we have been working on for some time to set conditions so our trainees get to go home, to those places that fill them with joy, so they can get energized, and come back ready to train,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, while visiting the troops leaving from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, in Columbia, South Carolina.

    More than 6,000 Soldiers went home on VBL, with nearly 800 going out of the Columbia airport.

    “It’s very important to pause (training), especially this time of the year,” he said. “Not only are we going to take that time to reenergize ourselves, but we’re going to reflect on all that we’ve accomplished this past year.”

    The holiday season can be a tough time to be away from loved ones. This can be especially true for those who have never been away from home before.

    “Basic training can be a challenging time for trainees,” said 1st Lt. Christian Sunblade, with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, who is part of a team at the Columbia airport ensuring trainees safely board the aircraft taking them home. “We want to make sure they have the opportunity to see their parents, friends and Family for the holiday season.”

    Sunblade said he is looking for to going on leave himself.

    “This is one of the rare times I get to see my Family, so I take it very seriously,” he said. “I’m an only child so (my parents) don’t get to see me very often anymore. When I do get the change to go home, it’s really precious and makes me glad to connect with them again.”

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
