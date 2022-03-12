NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas -- Major Mark Lee took command of the 301st Security Forces Squadron from Lt. Col. Anthony Carter during a change of command ceremony at the Navy Operations Support Center on December 3, 2022.



Col. Gloria Field, 301st Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony.



Carter served as the 301 SFS commander for four years. After passing command to Lee, Carter retired from the military, having served 27 years.



“As I took command here, I made a promise to myself,” said Carter, “I promised that I would never make a decision that is going to benefit me. I will only make decisions that benefit my defenders. Even my retirement holds true to that promise, I am not retiring for my benefit. I am retiring and stepping down from four years of command so that our security forces will keep improving. I leave knowing that my family will be in good hands.”



After receiving command from Carter, Lee addressed his Airmen.



“I have big shoes to fill,” said Lee. “ Lt. Col. Carter has set his expectations and I believe that we can still grow and improve. We will stay the course and keep moving forward. I am excited to lead you all, I appreciate you, and I will serve you well for the next few years. Defenders lead the way!"



The primary mission of Security Forces units is to provide force protection to ensure operational readiness and to protect war fighting resources.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 13:20 Story ID: 435475 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 301st Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron welcomes new commander, by SSgt Randall Moose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.