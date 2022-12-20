Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Claus visits Sancta Maria Orphanage

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Story by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    On December 24, 1967, with the help of Soldiers from the 509th Radio Research Group (RRG), Santa Claus visited the orphans of the Sancta Maria Orphanage in Saigon, South Vietnam. The Army Security Agency soldiers had supported the orphanage as early as 1962, and, for most, it was a labor of love. They raised funds to buy needed supplies, mobilized support across America, and provided labor toward the upkeep of the orphanage. One of the highlights was Santa’s annual visit.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 11:14
    Story ID: 435459
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
