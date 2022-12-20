Santa Claus visits Sancta Maria Orphanage

On December 24, 1967, with the help of Soldiers from the 509th Radio Research Group (RRG), Santa Claus visited the orphans of the Sancta Maria Orphanage in Saigon, South Vietnam. The Army Security Agency soldiers had supported the orphanage as early as 1962, and, for most, it was a labor of love. They raised funds to buy needed supplies, mobilized support across America, and provided labor toward the upkeep of the orphanage. One of the highlights was Santa’s annual visit.

