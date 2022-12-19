Communication Marines Prepare for the Future Fight

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC – U.S. Marines with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group tested a new organizational structure during a Mission Rehearsal Exercise, on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from Dec. 1-15.



8th Comm Bn recently completed modifying its battalion architecture, allowing for more versatile employment of capabilities in their mission to establish, maintain and defend communication networks for II MEF, and ultimately a joint task force headquarters.



During MRX, 8th Comm Bn put this new structure to the test, leveraging reorganized companies to expeditiously construct cyber, radio and data communication services in support of a notional JTF-headquarters mission.



As an example, and amongst the many changes, the command divested numerous companies and redistributed the gear and people to other units in the battalion.



“With the new Marines, our company can train with multiple capabilities, as opposed to requesting the external support from the [previous companies],” 1st Lt. Trevor Pace said, transmission platoon commander with 8th Comm Bn. “Now, we are able to build a more proficient and better team.”



The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger emphasized the need for headquarters across the force to increase efficiency in support of the service’s Force Design 2030 efforts. The battalion restructured in pursuit of this goal and enabling II MEF as a JTF-capable headquarters.



“We believe that in a conflict with a peer adversary, first moves may be in space and cyber,” wrote General Berger in the 2022 update of Force Design 2030. “We can streamline and simplify much of the coordination burden at the headquarters level if we reorganize and refocus some of our structure.”



Using MRX as a starting point, 8th Comm is preparing for the future fight, both in the physical and informational domains. 8th Comm will continue to experiment with this structure to better support II MEF during the annual II MEF command element exercise in February, 2023, and for a follow-on JTF exercise, in fall 2023.

