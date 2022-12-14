Homegrown: Shipyard Program Develops Future Leaders from Within

Four of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) finest personnel assumed greater responsibility and authority as the latest graduates of the shipyard’s Executive Development Program (EDP) Dec. 14.



“This program equips its graduates with skills and knowledge to support our shipyard, what NNSY does, and how we support NAVSEA as well as the other yards,” said Danielle Larrew, NNSY EDP program manager.



The NNSY EDP began in 2009 following Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The NNSY’s EDP is a competitive program open to all permanent NNSY GS-12 or GS-13 level civilian employees who have been in their current position for at least one year, and the four best qualified applicants to participate per cadre. Successful graduates of the EDP have the opportunity to move to practically any job in the shipyard where there is a need and or an opportunity to make a difference.



The shipyard invests a significant amount of resources each year to send the four cadre members through the program considering six months of salary times four cadre members along with the money spent on TDY (approximately nine weeks TDY times four).



The latest cadre of the six-month program includes:

Tom Angle, C1253

Jahmal Bazil, C2350

Paul Hall, C300N

Tim McCary, C105



“These graduates represent a very diverse, dynamic cadre from all aspects of the shipyard, ranging from a pipefitter to a nuclear engineer. Each participant has learned a lot from the others,” said Larrew.



EDP Graduate Tim McCary reflected on what he learned about people. “Caring for people is risky business despite being the most rewarding. The challenge is caring for those who do not deserve it or yields a low return,” said McCary.



Additionally, each year NNSY also hosts EDP cadres from Pearl Harbor (one cadre per year), Puget Sound (two cadres per year) and Portsmouth (two cadres per year) throughout the year.



The next iteration of the program is currently in the planning stages – stay tuned for more information on what’s next for the EDP. For more information on the program, email danielle.n.larrew.civ@us.navy.mil. To learn more about cadre#11 and their journey through the program, visit https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/nnsyedpcadrexi.

