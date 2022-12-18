Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircrew off Maui

    Coast Guard 14th District news

    The Coast Guard 14th District is responsible for a vast area of the Pacific Ocean......

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for the missing aircrew off Maui, Sunday.

    “Working with U.S. Coast Guard assets, the Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, our team conducted a total of 28 searches, over the course of 67 hours, covering over 4,732 square nautical miles,” said Jennifer Conklin, the Coast Guard District 14 Search and Rescue Program Manager. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”

    At approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday, watchstanders at Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu received a report from the Honolulu Control Facility of a downed Hawaii Life Flight aircraft 16-miles south of Hona with three crewmembers on board.

    Multiple aircrews from Air Station Barbers Point were deployed immediately after the notification and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart was diverted to join in the search.

    Involved in the search were:

    - Multiple Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrews
    - Multiple Air Station Barbers Point C-130J Hercules aircrews
    - Two Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews
    - The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)
    - Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrews
    - Aircrews from the Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol

