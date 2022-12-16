Photo By Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz | Senior Airman Cass Orr, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, was...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz | Senior Airman Cass Orr, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, was awarded Gunfighter of the Week Dec. 16, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, which comes down to her love of helping people. Her job in the U.S. Air Force is working on aircraft through avionics. She says there’s nothing quite like fixing a jet. While her leadership says she is an expert in her careerfield, she is currently serving a temporary assignment as her squadron’s unit fitness training program manager. see less | View Image Page

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – Senior Airman Cass Orr, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, was awarded Gunfighter of the Week Dec. 16, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, which comes down to her love of helping people.

Her job in the U.S. Air Force is working on aircraft through avionics. She says there’s nothing quite like fixing a jet. While her leadership says she is an expert in her career field, she is currently serving a temporary assignment as her squadron’s unit fitness training program manager.

This is a duty many take for granted, however she gives the role her everything: she developed a training schedule for 360 individuals and led the fitness program. She created fitness teaching aids and hosted training sessions for 13 physical training leaders. According to her supervisors, Orr's leadership was pivotal in revamping the physical training program for her squadron.

“I feel really good when I’m helping other people,” Orr said. “I’ve always loved health and fitness since I was young, and I always wanted my personal training certificate–I haven’t had a chance to do that, while working on the Flightline. In the UFPM position, which directly relates to my dream, I’m able to pursue a master personal training certification.”

Orr loves spending time with her family and cat when she’s not working with the 391st or studying personal training.

“Orr has a tenacity for and dedication to whatever job she’s given, whether it’s on the flightline as an avionics technician or as a UFPM changing the entire fitness program,” Chief Master Sgt. Travis Patterson, 391st Fighter Generation Squadron superintendent, said. “She makes herself an expert in what she does absolutely so she’s already now expert avionics true she’s a leader.”

She also fills other roles: she’ll step in when there’s a shortage and she will provide a debrief, or assist on the flightline after she accomplishes her office duties.

Orr sees her job as more than a box to check. This is testament by her peers, who come to her for nutrition and fitness advice.