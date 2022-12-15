The Military & Family Readiness Center and the Uniformed Services Organizations worked together to host an event for the base’s Exceptional Family Member families and families of deployed Airmen Dec. 15, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

During the festivities, children decorated cookies, took photos with Santa and at a photo booth, received gifts, played games, did arts and crafts and made friends.

“We were invited to support this family activity here, and I am so impressed with the turnout. The spouses and kids are having so much fun – everybody’s having a blast,” Tina Jensen, USO center operations programs manager, said. “This is a chance not only to have some fun, but for neighbors to socialize and support each other. They meet us and learn how we’re also here to support troops and their families.”

The M&FRC wants families to know there’s a support system not only among their military community but also in other agencies such as M&FRC, the USO and more.

“Tonight, this event is really about our families of our deployed Airmen and our Exceptional Family Member families,” Claire Bell, Military & family readiness center Exceptional Family Member Program family support coordinator said. “Mountain Home Air Force Base does an event like this annually, and it’s nice to do things in-person and get people out mingling again. This gives our deployed families and our EFMP families an opportunity to meet each other and make connections. Fostering a community for the families of our deployed Airmen is important during the holidays.”

Among other sponsors, the USO members displayed their passion for serving others through helping put on Santaland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 18:09 Story ID: 435404 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO, Military and Family Readiness Center combine to create Santaland, by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.