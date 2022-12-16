AMCOM Ombudsman retires after long, rewarding career

With his retirement ceremony only days away, Eric Lampkin looked back fondly on a long career in military and civil service.



“It’s what I know,” he said while reflecting on his more than 40 years of service to the country.



Lampkin has served as the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Ombudsman since 2019. The ombudsman is an independent official, responsible for receiving, and acting upon, industry inquiries and complaints concerning AMCOM. Lampkin’s job is to serve as a neutral party and an advocate for fairness and ethical standards, as well as serve as an impartial problem solver by recommending corrective actions where needed.



“It’s very fulfilling and rewarding,” he said of the crucial role the ombudsman plays at AMCOM. “I feel like I’m making a difference every day.”



Lampkin has supported the AMCOM mission in other roles as well. He was previously assigned as the Division Chief of Accounting and Audit Readiness, in addition to serving as the Director of Internal Review. He also served as the Director of Accounting at Defense Finance and Accounting Service in Japan.



He is a very experienced auditor, holding numerous high-level certifications and a bachelor’s degree in accounting.



His dedication and expertise were rewarded when he was named the Department of the Army Auditor of the Year in 2010.



Prior to his Army civilian career, Lampkin served 10 years on active duty in the United States Air Force working in logistics. The Cleveland, Ohio native later retired from the Air Force Reserve after serving as an auditor, an aircraft engine manager, a recruiter and operations superintendent.



Working closely with the military as both an active-duty member and as a civilian has always been the goal.



“I always felt like I was supporting the tip of the spear,” Lampkin said.



Lampkin’s retirement ceremony was held Friday in the Bob Jones Auditorium at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. In attendance were Lampkin’s wife and youngest daughter, close family members, friends and fraternity brothers. AMCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor, and Todd Royar, former AMCOM commanding general, were also on hand for the ceremony.



“Everyone has my heartfelt gratitude and thanks,” Lampkin said of the large turnout.



Donald Nitti, AMCOM deputy to the commanding general, delivered remarks on Lampkin’s career.



“Dedicated,” Nitti said of Lampkin. “He’s dedicated to his country, his family, the Army and his teammates. He’s a total professional; a great guy.”



Reflecting upon his long career coming to a close at AMCOM, Lampkin simply smiled and said, “Best job I ever had.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 16:38 Story ID: 435394 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM Ombudsman retires after long, rewarding career, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.