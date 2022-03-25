Expeditionary Chief Strategist Presses NSWC Crane forward

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division’s (NSWC Crane) Shannon Kasinger Clark serves as the Chief Strategist for the Expeditionary Warfare Mission Area. The Expeditionary Warfare department at NSWC Crane has 1200 employees and involves a wide array of technologies, including electro-optics, sensor fusion, Command and Control (C2), cyber, and power and energy. In this role, she helps department leadership facilitate and develop strategy, and collaborates with the other Chief Strategists to advise on NSWC Crane command strategy.



“I work with our leadership and my counterparts to develop our thrust areas,” said Kasinger Clark. “We work to understand where NSWC Crane is and where we need to go.”



Kasinger Clark said the role requires considering customer support when weighing areas of emphasis.



“Whether it’s Warfighter Driven Challenge, power and energy, sensor integration, or one of the many other areas of NSWC Crane expeditionary expertise, we are main pillars to help support those customers. We have to make sure we continue providing support for current customers while developing strategy years into the future.”



Kasinger Clark said strategy is a two-way street.



“No one person is the expert in every area,” she said. “You take in and you share to develop the strategic picture. You have to be ready to adjust and adapt quickly depending on what is happening in the world.”



She emphasized the important role of strategy in pressing forward.



“To keep our military dominance and sound national security, we have to be ahead of the threat and know what technology advancements are happening,” said Kasinger Clark. “If we’re focused just on today, and not tomorrow, we’ll be behind – and that means the warfighter would be behind.”



Giving the warfighter an unfair advantage is personally important to Kasinger Clark. Her son is overseas in the military.



“What we do is so, so important. When I think of him, I think of all of them,” said Kasinger Clark.



Before taking on the role of Chief Strategist, Kasinger Clark held positions in or in support of all three of NSWC Crane’s mission areas: Strategic Missions, Expeditionary Warfare, and Electronic Warfare (EW). She has worked at NSWC Crane for 18 years, with positions including department level staff positions early in her career, a strategic analyst for the EW portfolio, and project and multiple branch manager roles within Expeditionary.



Kasinger Clark advised others interested in a career like hers to explore other roles at NSWC Crane.



“There are so many different areas. If you find your passions or desires are a little different than what you have been doing, there is definitely a program at Crane that aligns better. Lean on your mentors to help you get to your passion.”



Kasinger Clark also shared lessons learned through experience with women starting out their careers.



“Continue to use your voice and take the seat at the table. A lot of times we second-guess ourselves and think we’re underqualified for a position when in reality we’re more than qualified,” said Kasinger Clark. “Network, network, network, and pursue those opportunities and leverage your mentors.”



About NSWC Crane



NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electronic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.



