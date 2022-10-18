The A`o`, or Newell’s Shearwater, has a huge connection to the culture of Hawai`i. They are a part of the Kumulipo, which is a Hawaiian creation story, and at least 90% of their population exists only on the island of Kaua`i. For this reason, it is vital to their survival that all residents of the island play a part in their conservation.

Sabra Kauka, kumu (teacher) of Hawaiian studies at Island School in Lihue, wanted to bring back awareness of these birds which are so important to Hawaiian identity and cultural heritage. Her solution to best reach the community was through her students, thus she created the E Ho`opomaika`o Ia Na Manu `A`o, also known as the Annual Newell’s Shearwater Blessing. Kauka worked with the Kaua`i Endangered Seabird Recovery Project (KESRP) to organize the first ever ceremony, which took place in 2007.

Dilek Sahin, program coordinator for KESRP, voiced her support for this initiative.

“In 2007, KESRP began organizing this event with the intention of connecting the Hawaiian culture with seabird conservation,” said Sahin. “The goal is to encourage the public to be more aware about this period of time and more aware of these birds.”

Just as Kauka had originally planned, this event offered the opportunity to educate about the species. The students who had the opportunity to attend were able to tap into their curiosity to discover why what they do impacts the world around them.

“This is a chance to show how fascinating they [shearwaters] are,” said Sahin. “We can talk about their species, the dangers they are facing, and show people how they can help. This experience will last a lifetime, especially for the kids.”

The Annual Newell’s Shearwater Blessing, however, does more than just teach about the Newell’s Shearwater. This offers a new insight into potential jobs and opportunities for the students to seek in their future.

“I do think that it has had an effect on some of the young people who end up seeking internships in this field,” said Jessi Behnke, environmental program director for Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF). “Many of them remember this event and others like it, and it helped open the door to a career in working with the land.”

The dark skies program is still going on until December 15. As the fledgling season continues it is important that everyone continues to do their part. Turn lights off after sunset when not needed, keep an eye out for any fallen birds, not only on base but across the whole island, and report any concerns. There is an aid station located behind the Pass and ID office and at the fire stations around the island. If you need to report a fallen fledgling, call the Natural Resources Hotline at (808) 208-4416 or (regional) dispatch at (808) 474-2222.

“I would like to encourage everyone to keep an eye out for these seabirds, especially at night,” said Sahin. “Anyone can do the task, it doesn’t have to be a scientist, it’s a public task.”

