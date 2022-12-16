USNCC Releases 2022-2026 Strategic Plan

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | United States Naval Community College seal on a water background with the words USNCC...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | United States Naval Community College seal on a water background with the words USNCC Strategic Plan 2022-2026 Released beveled with a drop shadow. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This infographic was created using photos, graphics, lines, shapes, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Naval Community College released its 2022-2026 strategic plan Dec. 16, 2022.



This strategic plan provides the college’s five major goals to achieve its final operating capability by 2026.



“This is a plan by and for the USNCC community and is the result of many months of information gathering, analysis, and careful thought across our organization, community and the Department of the Navy (DON). The contributions and advice provided by everyone involved are deeply appreciated,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D., in the document. "This plan highlights the two critical aspects of the USNCC; we provide naval relevant education to benefit the operational readiness of the Naval Services and we are an institution of higher education focused on student success and academic achievement."



The five major goals are to develop and implement naval-relevant programs and outcomes, focus on student achievement, ensure institutional effectiveness and success, establish learning systems and andragogical excellence, and drive impact for the naval services and Naval University System.



“We are developing a quality education program using online and asynchronous technology that will make the next generation of naval warfighters smarter and more efficient enlisted leaders," said USNCC’s senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Michael Hensley. "This strategic vision becomes our roadmap to ensure we deliver on that promise to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard."



