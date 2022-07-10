Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘… and begin —’ Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of Army's first ACFTs for record during assessments

    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments

    Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Over 50 candidates tested at Fort Knox under the new ACFT standards Oct. 7, 2022,...... read more read more

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Story by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Several commissioned officers from around the U.S. Army arrived at Fort Knox the week of Oct. 3 to participate in the start of this year’s Command Assessment Program.

    By the end of Oct. 7, the 53 officers became some of the first Soldiers in the Army to complete for record the new Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT. They are also the first to perform the new test at the assessments.

    The recorded ACFT officially started Oct. 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 14:49
    Story ID: 435377
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘… and begin —’ Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of Army's first ACFTs for record during assessments, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments
    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments
    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments
    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments
    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments
    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments
    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments
    Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of first ACFTs for record during assessments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT