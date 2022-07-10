‘… and begin —’ Fort Knox CAP candidates perform some of Army's first ACFTs for record during assessments

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Several commissioned officers from around the U.S. Army arrived at Fort Knox the week of Oct. 3 to participate in the start of this year’s Command Assessment Program.



By the end of Oct. 7, the 53 officers became some of the first Soldiers in the Army to complete for record the new Army Combat Fitness Test, or ACFT. They are also the first to perform the new test at the assessments.



The recorded ACFT officially started Oct. 1.

