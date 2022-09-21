Fort Knox conducts annual full-scale training exercise

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Gunshots echoed down the hallway of the top floor of Building 6578 Sept. 21 as part of this year’s multiday installation full-scale exercise.



Within minutes, police officers from the Directorate of Emergency Services rushed to the area and secured it, followed shortly by ambulances and fire trucks. One officer, then several more, entered the building to stop the shooter, while members of the fire department identified survivors and worked to get the injured safely out of the building.



Several agencies and organizations participated in the exercise, designed to test reaction times to various catastrophic events and ways to reduce or prevent further disaster, while also simultaneously dealing with a range of second and third order effects.



Besides an active shooter incident, Fort Knox and area partner emergency services responded to a potential car bomb, a power outage and other scenarios throughout the exercise. Personnel from U.S. Army Installation Management Command graded the decisions and actions of participating personnel and will provide feedback for after-action reviews that will follow later in the week.

