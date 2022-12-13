1st Armored Division hosts its annual Iron Summit in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS – 1st Armored Division hosted its annual Iron Summit, an event aimed at equipping Fort Bliss Army leaders with the tools and resources to better lead Soldiers in their units, at the El Paso Convention Center from Dec. 13-14, 2022.



“This is an opportunity for us to bring together leaders from across the installation to focus on particular issues and topics,” expressed U.S. Army Col. Thurman Mackenzie, 1st Armored Division Artillery Commander. “For this summit in particular, the focus was on leadership. Leadership is a critical component of what we do in the military.”



Over 600 leaders from the 1st Armored Division and El Paso community met at the convention center in downtown El Paso. The two-day summit began Dec. 13th, 2022, and featured renowned motivational speakers and senior Army leaders. Presenters discussed the aspects of an effective leader and gave anecdotes that elaborated on those qualities.



“It’s great to be here today to expand on the knowledge I have and be able to give that to the junior and senior leaders that fall under me,” voiced U.S. Army First Sergeant Candi Harrington, assigned to the Dakota Force Support Troop, 6-1 Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division.



The Iron Summit hosted retired generals, international speakers, and even a retired NFL Hall of Famer. Participants were given the chance to get up close and personal with both active duty and retired echelons of leadership for advice and mentorship.



“It’s not every day that you get to run into the Division Commander and [Command] Sergeant Major, so to be here and get feedback I can take back to the formation is awesome.” said Harrington.



This Iron Summit aimed to be more inclusive than the years prior, inviting civic leaders from the El Paso community and allowing speakers to take a broader approach in their coaching.



“Leadership is not solely contained to those that wear the uniform,” commented Col. Mackenzie. “There is tremendous application for those that don’t wear the uniform."



The concluding session of the two-day summit was largely led by audience questions and feedback. Participants were granted the opportunity to ask senior leaders questions regarding logistics, battle rhythm, planning, and how to better lead their subordinates.



Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, commanding general of the 1st Armored Division, concluded the event by thanking the El Paso Convention Center, community leaders, and the countless speakers that attended the event placing importance on leaders to provide the utmost support possible for their subordinates.

