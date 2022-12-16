Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. John Self

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Staff Sgt. John Self, 732nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Detachment 3 member.



Self was a native of Pontotoc, Mississippi. At the time of his death he was assigned to the 314th SFS at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas.



Self volunteered for his fourth tour in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom out of a desire to serve his country. His squadron was in charge of the mission to train Iraqi police in southern Baghdad.



He lost his life on May 14, 2007 while on his 79th combat patrol as a fire team leader assisting Iraqis taking back the streets of Baghdad. He died from injuries received as a result of an improvised explosive device that tore apart his HUMVEE.



Self’s fellow Airmen remember him as a brother, friend, and a leader. He was described as "friendly, kindhearted, and always ready to help anyone".



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 Story ID: 435366