ORNG Service Member and Family Support contractor wins DOD award for suicide prevention

The Department of Defense honored a group dedicated individuals, Sept. 7, 2022, who have committed to increasing awareness about suicide prevention during the 2020-2021 Department of Defense Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. One of the awardees was Vicki Farnsworth, the former Suicide Prevention and Risk Reduction Coordinator for the Oregon National Guard Service Member and Family Support (SFMS) Program, who is currently the SMFS Marketing Lead and Resilience Coordinator. Farnsworth attend the ceremony with Carrie Froelich, State Family Programs Director, and SMFS Branch Chief. Dale Williams, ORNG Director of Human Resources.



During the ceremony, Mr. William Booth, Director, Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA) honored Farnsworth and the Oregon National Guard program for exceptional efforts to increase suicide prevention awareness and community engagement during Suicide Prevention Month and throughout the year.



Farnsworth had notable accomplishments including the first annual Walk for Suicide Prevention, a Suicide Prevention Brief & Discussion with the Oregon National Guard teen panel, the production of two video messages on suicide prevention, and participation in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) training.



“Building relationships consisting of trust and grasping the idea that we can be there for one another is what I am most proud of’” said Farnsworth. “When Soldiers contact me to just ask if I can provide resources, I feel as though that is a win.”



Since 2016, the DOD ceremony has recognized installations for their efforts. The ceremony honors the recipients’ year-round accomplishments, including their efforts during Suicide Prevention Month each September and their dedication to life-saving work.



“We need people to be leaders at every level, because even the smallest gestures matter like saying hello when you pass someone in the hallway, or asking a colleague how they're doing or checking in with a friend that you haven't talked to in a while, or backing up a teammate so they can get the care and support they need,” said Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks.



Farnsworth acknowledged the Service Member and Family Support team and others who have worked to raise awareness and help prevent suicide saying the efforts of suicide prevention in Oregon is truly a team effort.



For Suicide Awareness Month Farnsworth also participated on the podcast “Hope in the Trenches” hosted by the Oregon National Guard State Chaplain, Col. Jacob Scott. Scott asked Farnsworth about training she conducted for ORNG senior leadership on the importance of understanding that being vulnerable and seeking help is okay.



“It’s a strength and not a weakness to talk about your emotion, to talk about your vulnerability as long as you’re doing it in a healthy way,” said Farnsworth.



If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number 988.

Oregon National Guard Service Member and Family Support provides quality of life information for service-mebers and their families. Learn more at the Service Member and Family Support Facebook page.

