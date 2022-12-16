Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont Adjutant General meets with President of State Partner Senegal

    President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal hosts Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight

    Courtesy Photo | President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal hosts Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight,...... read more read more

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Story by Marcus Tracy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general of Vermont, and a delegation of the Vermont National Guard met with the President of Senegal and the African Union in Washington D.C. on December 12.

    President Macky Sall, attending the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, sat down with Knight to discuss the almost 15-year partnership between Vermont and Senegal.

    “The partnership with Senegal is as strong as ever. It was truly an honor to sit down and chat with President Sall about all the great things we have done together, and all the great things on the horizon,” said Knight. “There is so much we can offer each other.”

    President Sall celebrated the support from the Vermont National Guard over the course of the partnership. He specifically identified efforts in developing a Tactical Training Center in Thies and domestic emergency management response to include the Physical Security and Stockpile Management program.

    The president also stated his optimism for increased multilateral opportunities with the VTNG’s other partner countries, North Macedonia and Austria.

    Knight and Sall discussed other endeavors in the Vermont-Senegal partnership such as the upcoming Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in early 2023. Vermont has sent personnel to Senegal several times since the signing of the State Partnership Agreement in 2008. The exercise sees Vermont National Guardsmen working side-by-side with Senegalese medical professionals to provide care in military and civilian clinics and hospitals.

    Knight followed up on the enthusiasm for growth in the partnership with his plan to expand the relationship beyond military cooperation and foster civilian-to-civilian relationships.

    “The goal is a whole-of-society partnership. The connections and the opportunities to learn from each other are where we have seen incredible value on the military side; expanding this partnership to the civilian world would maximize the benefits of the State Partnership Program for both Vermont and Senegal,” said Knight.

    The State Partnership Program, administered by the National Guard Bureau, provides an innovative, cost-effective, and small-footprint security cooperation program that connects the National Guard with the militaries of partner nations around the world. Vermont has been paired with North Macedonia since 1993, Senegal since 2008, and most recently Austria in 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 12:20
    Story ID: 435359
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont Adjutant General meets with President of State Partner Senegal, by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal hosts Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont
    State Partnership Program
    Senegal
    SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT