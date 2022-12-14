Marine Corps Fields New Body Composition Technology

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – The U.S. Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command began fielding 257 Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis machines in order to prepare for the updated requirements in the Body Composition and Military Appearance Program effective January 1, 2023.



Per the August announcement, the BIA machines, which use an imperceptible electrical current to estimate lean mass and fat mass in the individual Marine, are part of a larger policy change to more accurately measure body composition across the force. The machines are safe to use and cause no adverse health impacts to users.



Beginning in the New Year, Marines who fail the body circumference measurement technique (known as the tape method), will require a BIA validation prior to being enrolled in the Body Composition Program. Marines must receive a BIA scan within seven days of being validated as outside the acceptable standard by the tape test.



Major bases and stations, independent duty locations, and relatively isolated detachments are prioritized in the initial fielding plan. For units without immediate access to a BIA machine, commanders must ensure FFIs and CPTRs are coordinating with the nearby units at centrally accessible locations. Ultimately, this fielding plan ensures all Marines across the force can receive a BIA scan within seven calendar days of failing the tape method.



A survey will be distributed to the total force after the initial fielding is complete. This survey will primarily determine if the quantity and locations of fielded machines requires any additional refinements. The most up-to-date fielding and availability of machines, training material, and administrative requirements are available via the Human Performance Branch website. Users will require a common access card to view the fielding status of the machines.



While some units may have access to dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) machines, only the TECOM-fielded “InBody 770” BIA machines are approved for official Marine Corps scans. Approved BIA machines do not replace the use of a digital or balance-beam scale for semi-annual weigh-ins. Additionally, BIA machines do not replace the requirement for the tape method. Approved BIA machines are the only approved method to validate the results of the tape method prior to assignment to the BCP.





Any additional information or points of clarification will be available on TECOM’s Human Performance Branch website, https://www.fitness.marines.mil.



The point of contact for this release is the TECOM Communication Strategy and Operations office at tecom.media@usmc.mil.

Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 Location: QUANTICO, US