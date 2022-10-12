The Reason for the Season

GATESVILLE - The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce held their annual Christmas parade December 10, 2022, in Gatesville, Texas. As part of a community relations effort, Col. David Newman, commanding officer of the Mobilization Support Brigade (MSB), Lt. Col. Daniel Miller, Officer in Charge of Task Force Quarantine and CSM Scott White, command sergeant major of 2-360th Transportation Battalion, judged the float entries in the parade.

“The Gatesville community has been a huge supporter of the military, especially here at North Fort Hood,” said Col. David Newman.

“It is a pretty time-consuming event, you think about coordinating with the city, Texas DOT and the Fire department [and]the Police department and everything,” said Sullins.

The floats were divided into three divisions. Before the parade, Col. Newman and his team of judges scored each entry based on creativity, theme, and aesthetics.

The winner of Division III was Next Karate Star Training Academy, a martial arts school in Gatesville. The children accompanying the float cheered as the judges informed them their entry won.

“This one, I wanted to be involved in because of the memories I had as a kid was special,” said Sullins.

After the three winners were informed, Sullins drove to the intersection and the parade kicked off right on time.

“It’s a fun way to give back to the community and just to meet and create those community relations between Gatesville and the mobilizing and demobilizing elements at North Fort Hood,” said Newman.

