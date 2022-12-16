"Radio Santa" helps students tune into the North Pole

The 100th Communications Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall partnered with Beck Row Primary Academy to make holiday wishes of nearly 100 students come true, Dec. 15.



“Radio Santa” is a 100th CS program that helps students speak directly to Santa Claus through land mobile radios. Radio Santa is an annual program held at local primary schools.



“RAF Mildenhall has great community relations with the surrounding area,” said Staff Sgt. Cameron Blosser, 100th CS radio frequency transmissions supervisor. “I’m grateful to give back to the community and spread some holiday cheer.”



Multiple installation agencies and units belonging to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352nd Special Operations Wing have been volunteering in the surrounding area for years. Radio Santa has been held for nearly a decade but was unfortunately put on hold during the pandemic.



“Luckily we had the opportunity to host Radio Santa presented to us and I’m looking forward to working with the kids,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Mason, 100th CS radio frequency transmissions NCO in charge. “It’s always good to spread the holiday spirit during this time of year.”



Teachers at the school provided their students’ holiday wish lists to Santa’s helpers. Santa then used this information to speak with students about their favorite hobbies, pets and what they wanted for Christmas.



“It was great to see the excitement of all the children when they found out about their Radio Santa surprise,” said Danny Smith, Beck Row Primary School grade two teacher. “This is something we couldn’t do without the support of RAF Mildenhall Airmen.”



The joy and amazement shown by students of Beck Row Primary is a driving force of RAF Mildenhall agencies to continue to support and volunteer in the surrounding areas. Radio Santa is looking to expand its program to other schools in the coming years to spread more holiday cheer in the community.

