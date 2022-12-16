MCRC Officer Selection Teams Recognized for FY 2022 Efforts

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. William Bowers, Marine Corps Recruiting Command Commanding General and Brig....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. William Bowers, Marine Corps Recruiting Command Commanding General and Brig. Gen. Walker Field, Command General of Eastern Recruiting Region attend the National Officer Selections Officer Training Symposium alongside Marines, sailors and staff from across MCRC Dec. 12-14, 2022 at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. see less | View Image Page

North Island Naval Air Station, California – Marine Corps Recruiting Command recognized the achievements of the command’s Officer Selection Teams during an awards ceremony and training event at the Fiscal Year 2023 National OSO Training Symposium Dec. 12-15, 2022.



The event closed out a banner year for officer accessions as all 74 OSTs made their assigned mission by component and category for the year. For their achievement, each OST was awarded the Samuel Nicholas Globe and Anchor Award.



“I read the reports every month and I see what you are doing – Unbelievable,” said Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., Commanding General of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force and Guest of Honor for the ceremony. “I know that if you are not doing what you are doing it doesn’t matter what we’re doing out at I MEF or throughout the Fleet Marine Forces because we are missing the fundamental ingredient of high-quality people.”



As a whole, MCRC OSTs were responsible for assessing more than half of the required 1,667 accessions for the year. The remaining accessions come from Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Programs, United States Naval Academy and other sources.

Combined, MCRC accessed more than 102 percent of the assigned mission for the year while achieving 15 percent female and 35 percent diversity accessions over the stated goals of 10 percent and 24.9 percent respectively.



The Capt. Robert Mullen Award was given to the OST College Park, Md., and OST Los Angeles for their achievement of being named the OSTs of the year. The First Marine Corps District Assistant for Officer Procurement Staff of the Year was awarded BGen Alex McMillan Award for being named AOP Staff of the Year.



The training event encompassed three days of Profession Military Education, briefs by both the Officer Candidates School and the Basic School and focused on a number of systematic and process-related classes to continue to enhance the skill set of the officers.