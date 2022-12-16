Stay safe and sound this holiday season

Traveling



If traveling by car, be sure to properly prepare your vehicle by performing necessary maintenance. It is a good idea to plan primary and secondary routes and note safe gas stations and rest stops along the way.

If flying, be sure to check all TSA requirements for your flight before arriving at the airport. Coordinate with trusted family and friends to let them know your flight number, landing times and updates to your itinerary.



Online Shopping



Maintain cyber awareness to avoid scams when online shopping. Change your passwords often and make sure your network is protected.



Weather



While snow and ice are less of a concern in southern Mississippi, be sure to take caution if driving elsewhere. The key to safe driving in snow and ice is being smooth with the steering wheel, accelerator, and brakes. Quick and jerky movements can cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Be sure to keep extra supplies such as food, water, blankets, flashlights and a power source in your vehicle.



Winter weather in the local area can often include heavy fog. Be sure to slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Use fog lights if you have them and never use high-beam lights as this can blind other drivers. Low-beam headlights and taillights will make your vehicle visible to others ahead of you and behind you.



Alcohol



Many people look forward to raising a glass during the holidays, but it is important to monitor your limits. Alcohol induced fights, falls and traffic crashes are more likely during this season.



“Drinking and driving happens the most during the holiday season,” said Tech Sgt. Eric Gale, 81st Training Wing occupational safety NCO in charge. “Be sure to plan ahead and have a designated driver or be in an area where you can use a car service like Uber.”



