    Cherry Point Clinic Bids Bittersweet Bravo Zulu to Public Health Chief

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and staff serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point bid a bittersweet farewell Wednesday, December 14, 2023, to a staff member responsible for coordinating public health efforts aboard the base and its outlying stations.

    Chief Petty Officer Nicole Gacayan served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point as the Leading Chief Petty Officer, Department for Public Health Services and Department Head, Preventative Medicine for more than two years.

    Her primary responsibility centered around taking proactive measures to ensure the medical readiness of the installation’s Marines and Sailors while protecting the health of their families and retirees visiting the base. She served as a mentor to Sailors aboard the clinic and coordinated recreational activities for the staff to fellowship and enjoy the passing seasons.

    Navy Captain Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, presented Gacayan the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Gold Star in lieu of Fourth Award during a ceremony held aboard the clinic in recognition of her dedication and expertise.

    NEWS INFO

