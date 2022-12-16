Chaplain’s Office: New location, same support

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — The base Chaplain’s Office, also known as the Religious Operations Center, has moved to Kittyhawk Chapel on Area A next to the bowling alley.



“The base is moving towards a model of community response called Connected Care, and it’s an initiative that will eventually bring the vast majority of our Helping Agencies into one facility,” said Col. Kim Bowen, 88th Air Base Wing chaplain. “So we’re temporarily in the Kittyhawk Chapel, which is not a bad place for us.”



The Chaplain’s Office may be in a new location, but its spiritual-resilience support for Wright-Patt Airmen remains unchanged. Care is available 24/7 during the holiday season.



“The holidays tend to generate a significant amount of stress because of the expectations we place on ourselves,” Bowen added. “There are times when we feel like we’re doing all right, on a professional level, but our personal lives can get away from us.”



According to a November poll by the American Psychiatric Association, nearly a third of Americans anticipate being more stressed out this holiday season. That’s a 9 percent increase from last year, primarily due to the rising cost of gifts and food, the survey found.



“Sometimes, people need to vent and talk to someone,” Bowen said. “Chaplains offer 100 percent confidentiality, so anybody can come to the chapel and find a listening ear that will allow them to unpack some of the things they’re going through.”



Walk-ins are accepted weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but people are encouraged to make an appointment at 937-257-7427.



There’s also a chaplain on call 24/7 who can be reached via the Air Force Materiel Command center at 937-257-6314.



“People ask: If I’m not religious, why would I go see a chaplain?” Bowen said. “We are trained to counsel people in the area of life. We have no proprietary approach when it comes to sitting down and talking with people, whether they’re religious or nonreligious.”



The Wright-Patt chapel community also offers several worship services over the holidays.



Catholic Mass:



• Christmas Eve, 4 p.m., Prairies Chapel

• Christmas Day, 10 a.m., Prairies Chapel



Protestant:



• Christmas Eve, 5:30 p.m., Kittyhawk Chapel

• Christmas Day, 10:30 a.m., Kittyhawk Chapel



Jewish worship services:



• Hanukkah, Dec. 18-26



To learn more about the Wright-Patt chapel community, visit www.wpafb.af.mil/Units/hc1.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 08:29 Story ID: 435334 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain’s Office: New location, same support, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.