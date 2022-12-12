12 CAB participates in V Corps-led Exercise Winter Strike 23

Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | Maj. James Raymond, brigade operations officer, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | Maj. James Raymond, brigade operations officer, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, discusses with the brigade team current mission objectives during Exercise Winter Strike 23 at the Joint Multinational Simulation Center, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022. Exercise Winter Strike 23 is a V Corps-led command post-exercise designed to test and evaluate a designated unit's ability to command and control its operational teams using a realistic, tactical scenario. 12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand) see less | View Image Page

KATTERBACH, Germany -- Soldiers from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in the scenario-based Winter Strike 23 at the 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Simulation Center in Germany, Dec. 11-15th.



"This command post exercise is a great opportunity to stress our internal staff processes and further develop our teams while integrating with V Corps," said Maj. James Raymond, brigade operations officer, 12 CAB.



Units participating include the V Corps, 1st Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, and 2nd Cavalry Regiment located across Fort Knox, Fort Riley to Germany, Poland, and Romania to test the 41st Field Artillery Brigade's ability to command and control its operational teams. The exercise is a multinational crisis scenario requiring contingency support for allied and partner nations.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Matt Pohlman, brigade aviation tactics and survivability officer, 12 CAB, shared that the scenario-based exercise is an opportunity to apply lessons learned and observations from current world events.



"Any opportunity to coordinate with our higher headquarters and adjacent units in a stressful environment is beneficial," said Pohlman. "Exercises like Winter Strike 23 are opportunities to reinforce V Corps's trust with the 12 CAB staff."



Exercise Winter Strike 23 is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force integration, readiness, and interoperability in a multinational training exercise.



"Information sharing is important," said Cpt. Andy Sullivan, assistant operations officer, 12 CAB. "Communicating with units across the warfighting functions to ensure a shared understanding is vital to mission success."



Warfighting functions are systems united by a common purpose that commanders use to accomplish missions and training objectives.



12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.



For more information on 12 CAB, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/12CAB or https://www.12cab.army.mil/.