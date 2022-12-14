131 Cadets Graduate from The Oregon Youth Challenge Program

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Youth Challenge Program Cadet Jaquince Jessie approaches the podium for an...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Oregon Youth Challenge Program Cadet Jaquince Jessie approaches the podium for an award during the graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, Redmond, Ore. OYCP is The Oregon National Guard's alternative high school located in Bend, giving at-risk students a chance to graduate high school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

REDMOND, Ore.- Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. OYCP is The Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, located in Bend, Oregon; it gives at-risk students a second chance to catch up on credits. In addition, the program allows attendees to re-enter high school, graduate on time with their peers, or graduate from OYCP with a state-accredited high school diploma.



OYCP Director Mr. Daniel Radabaug said, "We want to help students get back on track to be productive citizens for the State of Oregon. OYCP is free to attend for any Oregonian that qualifies; cadets live here at no cost during the 22 weeks while they catch up and learn valuable life skills."



In 1999, the Oregon National Guard established the OYCP in Bend, Oregon, as an intervention program to reclaim the lives of Oregon teens who had dropped out of high school or were not on track to graduate. "At-risk" refers to the risk of not graduating high school. To help at-risk students, the Department of Defense invested in the OYCP style challenge model for youth development and community outreach.



OYCP graduation guest speaker Oregon National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Brig. In his speech at the event, Gen. Eric J. Riley said, "You are the future leaders of our communities...we believe there is no better program or alternative school to meet the needs of our students who might otherwise drop through the cracks."



The stated mission of OYCP is: To provide opportunities for personal growth, self-improvement, and academic achievement among Oregon high school dropouts, teens no longer attending, and those failing in school through a highly structured non-traditional environment, integrating training, mentoring, and diverse educational activities.



OYCP attendees must be 15 to 18 years old, a legal United States and Oregon resident, and academically deficient (behind in high school credits) or in danger of not graduating high school. OYCP can be contacted through their website, https://www.oycp.com, or by calling 541-317-9623.



-30-