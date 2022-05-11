Hawai’i National Guard Units Complete Command Post Exercise

29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team – Hawai’i Army National Guard | Story by MAJ. Ismael Tabalno | Monday, Nov 05, 2022



KAPOLEI, HI. – Soldiers and civilians from Hawai‘i, Guam, Alaska, Virginia, Utah, Georgia, Washington D.C., and California completed a joint Command Post Exercise (CPX) on Sunday in preparation for a culminating scenario-based exercise they will be attending together in 2023 at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Fort Polk, La.



Multiple units from the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) started preparing for scenario and interactive-based training that mimics joint operations in a combat environment. Many of the soldiers have never worked with the Brigade in person and have not had the opportunity to work with their adjacent battalions.



“This is my first CPX, and in Hawai‘i,” said Capt. TJ Atalig, Battalion S-3 Assist. of the 1-294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard. “We have been able to integrate with the other units and bridge the gap between battalions to reassess our functions and improve our processes.”



For Alaska National Guard’s 1-297th Infantry Battalion, this was their first opportunity to work with the Brigade at a CPX.



“The CPX was very eye-opening and insightful,” said Capt. Brittany Deters, Battalion S-4 for the Alaska unit 1-297th Infantry Battalion. With our adjacent units being so geographically split, it was nice to be collocated with the other units to collaborate and have peer-to-peer discussions.”



Challenges usually dominate early when working together for the first time, but this year’s CPX was the exception.



“Our mission went well here,” said Capt. James Tollefson, the 1-297th Infantry Battalion S-2. It was the first time we interacted with the brigade; one of our biggest takeaways was the successful integration of unit sensors and our fires.”



One of the critical components CPX focused on was the ability of the units to establish collaborative communications. In combat, units must communicate effectively to develop maximum situational awareness and contact between maneuvering elements.



“This is the first time we have been able to work with our headquarters,” said Capt. Brian Woolf, Battalion S-6 for the 1-158 Infantry Battalion of the Arizona Army National Guard. “The Brigade has been supportive of establishing our tactical internet and digital comms. The CPX went well, was morale-inspiring, and will only help my unit get better.”



The CPX also received support from multiple military defense contractors of the Mission Command Training Support Program. They could provide their knowledge to various levels and areas within the exercise.



“The Contractors were able to be present and provide their expertise for which we don’t have access regularly,” said 1st Lt. Josh Chessmore, Battle Capt. for the Arizona Army National Guard unit.



The 29th IBCT is scheduled to attend JRTC in 2023 and is working to ensure they interact and collaborate with all their adjacent and subordinate units to set themselves up for success in the training. JRTC is the premier training opportunity for the brigade, where they will be graded on their performance in war-fighting scenarios.



For many of the units, JRTC will be the first time Soldiers will physically converge and work collaboratively in accomplishing a united mission.



“JRTC builds readiness through repetition and provides an opportunity for Soldiers to develop their craft and to collaborate warfighting functions,” said Maj. Marco Hartanto, 29th IBCT Brigade S-3.

