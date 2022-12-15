WBAMC hosted annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Photo By Vincent Byrd | The holiday tree, a centerpiece of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | The holiday tree, a centerpiece of the William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony held on the hospital’s main campus on Dec. 8, 2022, was lit. Santa, together with WBAMC Soldiers, staff, and families, lit the holiday tree signifying the start of the holiday season. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center held its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8, 2022, at the hospital’s main campus. The event gathered WBAMC Soldiers, employees, and families to celebrate camaraderie and honor presently deployed WBAMC Soldiers.



During the event, Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, emphasized his wish for everyone to enjoy the holidays as a family, even though deployed Soldiers were separated from their families back home.



“With the lighting of this tree, we continue an important William Beaumont tradition and officially mark the beginning of the holiday season. As we are all aware, December is a particular time of the year that can fulfill our needs. It is a time to relax, see family, and help those in need as we light our tree tonight,” said Venable.



Holiday-themed music and performances from the U.S. Army 1st Armored Division Band, along with the Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School and the Fort Bliss Elementary School choirs, both WBAMC Partners in Education (PIE)-sponsored schools, provided entertainment throughout the event.

Volunteers, dressed as elves, handed out toys and offered hot chocolate, fruit drinks, and cookies.



“I encourage everyone to take a moment and reflect on the true meaning of the holiday season. Although this past year brought us many challenges, we need to remain humble and be thankful for all of the blessings in our lives,” said Venable.



After the tree was lit, Santa and volunteers dressed as elves visited with kids of all ages giving them presents and posing for pictures. Children and adults crowded around as the festivities concluded, the sky illuminated with the holiday tree, signaling the start of the holiday season at the hospital.



The holiday tree will remain lit every night until the New Year.