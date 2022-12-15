Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC hosted annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

    WBAMC hosted annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES
12.15.2022
Story by Vincent Byrd
William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Story by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center held its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 8, 2022, at the hospital’s main campus. The event gathered WBAMC Soldiers, employees, and families to celebrate camaraderie and honor presently deployed WBAMC Soldiers.

    During the event, Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, emphasized his wish for everyone to enjoy the holidays as a family, even though deployed Soldiers were separated from their families back home.

    “With the lighting of this tree, we continue an important William Beaumont tradition and officially mark the beginning of the holiday season. As we are all aware, December is a particular time of the year that can fulfill our needs. It is a time to relax, see family, and help those in need as we light our tree tonight,” said Venable.

    Holiday-themed music and performances from the U.S. Army 1st Armored Division Band, along with the Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School and the Fort Bliss Elementary School choirs, both WBAMC Partners in Education (PIE)-sponsored schools, provided entertainment throughout the event.
    Volunteers, dressed as elves, handed out toys and offered hot chocolate, fruit drinks, and cookies.

    “I encourage everyone to take a moment and reflect on the true meaning of the holiday season. Although this past year brought us many challenges, we need to remain humble and be thankful for all of the blessings in our lives,” said Venable.

    After the tree was lit, Santa and volunteers dressed as elves visited with kids of all ages giving them presents and posing for pictures. Children and adults crowded around as the festivities concluded, the sky illuminated with the holiday tree, signaling the start of the holiday season at the hospital.

    The holiday tree will remain lit every night until the New Year.

    WBAMC hosted annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
    WBAMC hosted annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center held its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

