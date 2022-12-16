Dear Doc Jargon,

Can you settle a bet for me and my buddy? We are in disagreement about the origin of the term, “no man’s land.” I’m not going to tell you what our theories are as I’m afraid we might both be a little wrong. We both agree the uses for the term include wild and dangerous areas and topics of conversation best to steer away from.

Sincerely,

Might Be Wrong



Dear Might Be Wrong,

You may be wrong, but you may be right! I can appreciate the need to protect your position until more information is available. That is smart strategy.

The term has been around for a long time. Actually, it’s been used since sometime in the 14th century. According to www.etymonline.com/word/no-man's-land, the old English word was “nonemanneslond, and signified an unowned waste ground outside the north wall of London, site for executions. In 1908 the term was used in World War I to mean the terrain between the front lines of entrenched armies.

However, one of you is right that the term has also been picked up in the social vernacular about topics, groups and areas that exclude or denigrate women. Another use is to describe the kinds of subjects that two people have agreed to not discuss, maybe it is religion or politics that becomes the no man’s land and as long as they steer clear of those topics, the conversation remains pleasant.

I hope you and your buddy both came out winners and have very little no man’s land between you.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.15.2022 16:33 Story ID: 435299 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doc Jargon: No man's land originates earlier than thought, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.