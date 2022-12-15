Soldiers collect and deliver gifts for Hinesville community

Photo By Spc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rose Perez Soto, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rose Perez Soto, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s Sustainment Brigade, delivers donated gifts to families in the Hinesville, Georgia, community experiencing financial hardship this holiday season at the Liberty County Board of Education office on Dec. 14, 2022. Over several weeks, the Soldiers gathered more than 300 donated gifts to deliver to families in need. Leaders of the 3rd DSB stated that Soldiers getting involved in the community ensures that they will excel, feel a sense of belonging, and build successful lives in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s Sustainment Brigade and the Army Field Support Battalion helped deliver donated gifts to families in the Hinesville, Georgia, community that are experiencing financial hardship this holiday season at the Liberty County Board of Education office on Dec. 14, 2022. This is the fourth year that Soldiers and Liberty County have partnered up to hand out gifts to families.

“Today is a great day, the fourth one in a row to celebrate and take care of families,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the command sergeant major of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade. “We are truly grateful for the opportunity to give back to a community that supports us.”

Over the last few weeks, over 60 Soldiers from across 3rd DSB and AFSB collected more than 300 gifts to donate to 40 families.

“I have been lucky enough to have had help from the board of education,” said Joshuela Boston, who was the first to pick up the gift-wrapped toys and said she has four children. “The Soldiers that I have met have always been nice, holding doors and just being kind.”

According to the organization’s website, the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is the federal Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) Program. The EHCY gives financially struggling families in Hinesville the education that children and youth need. When it gets close to the holidays, names of families are selected and given to service members willing to give back to their community.

Each member receives a name and a child’s wish list to fulfill. With the EHCY Act helping fund supplies and educational opportunities for children, the Soldiers do their part by providing presents to the families who may not be able to afford much.

“As a service member, I had to jump at the opportunity to give back to a community that I am a part of,” said Sgt. Deravious Williams, a local resident of Hinesville even before joining the Army. “These are my people. They support us so I want to help support them.”