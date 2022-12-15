Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers collect and deliver gifts for Hinesville community

    Soldiers, Liberty County Schools Donate Gifts

    Photo By Spc. Elsi Delgado | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rose Perez Soto, a Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s...... read more read more

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Story by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s Sustainment Brigade and the Army Field Support Battalion helped deliver donated gifts to families in the Hinesville, Georgia, community that are experiencing financial hardship this holiday season at the Liberty County Board of Education office on Dec. 14, 2022. This is the fourth year that Soldiers and Liberty County have partnered up to hand out gifts to families.
    “Today is a great day, the fourth one in a row to celebrate and take care of families,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the command sergeant major of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade. “We are truly grateful for the opportunity to give back to a community that supports us.”
    Over the last few weeks, over 60 Soldiers from across 3rd DSB and AFSB collected more than 300 gifts to donate to 40 families.
    “I have been lucky enough to have had help from the board of education,” said Joshuela Boston, who was the first to pick up the gift-wrapped toys and said she has four children. “The Soldiers that I have met have always been nice, holding doors and just being kind.”
    According to the organization’s website, the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is the federal Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) Program. The EHCY gives financially struggling families in Hinesville the education that children and youth need. When it gets close to the holidays, names of families are selected and given to service members willing to give back to their community.
    Each member receives a name and a child’s wish list to fulfill. With the EHCY Act helping fund supplies and educational opportunities for children, the Soldiers do their part by providing presents to the families who may not be able to afford much.
    “As a service member, I had to jump at the opportunity to give back to a community that I am a part of,” said Sgt. Deravious Williams, a local resident of Hinesville even before joining the Army. “These are my people. They support us so I want to help support them.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 15:53
    Story ID: 435288
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers collect and deliver gifts for Hinesville community, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Soldiers, Liberty County Schools Donate Gifts
    Soldiers, Liberty County Schools Donate Gifts
    Soldiers, Liberty County Schools Donate Gifts
    Soldiers, Liberty County Schools Donate Gifts
    Soldiers, Liberty County Schools Donate Gifts
    Soldiers, Liberty County Schools Donate Gifts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Toy drive
    3rd ID
    ROTM
    3rd DSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT