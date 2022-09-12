DTRA and Thailand Conduct “Official Handover Ceremony” Highlighting U.S.-Thai Partnership at the Completion of a Counter-WMD Equipment and Training Initiative

On 9 December 2022, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Kingdom of Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) conducted the “Official Handover Ceremony of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Detection Training and Equipment.” The equipment and training DTRA provided enables Thai first responders to safely enter a contaminated environment to detect, identify, sample, and monitor CBRN material using appropriate Personal Protection Equipment and detectors.



The ceremony began with a video presentation by the DDPM, highlighting the achievement of the recently completed delivery and training for the CBRN Detection and Response Equipment, and Counter-WMD (CWMD) Operations Course. See course details here, https://www.dtra.mil/News-Media/Newsroom/Article/3247767/dtra-and-thailand-conduct-official-handover-ceremony-highlighting-us-thai-partn/



Mr. David L. Musgrave, Director of On-Site Inspection and Building Partner Capacity at DTRA, provided opening remarks, thanking Mr. Boontham Lertsukekasem, Director General of the DDPM, Mr. Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, Director of Research and International Cooperation Bureau at DDPM and Ms. Panadda Puchareonsilp, Director of Disaster Prevention Promotion Division Department at DDPM. Representatives from the Joint-U.S. Military Advisory Group in Thailand (JUSMAGTHAI) at the U.S. Embassy were also recognized for their assistance in coordinating the following six DTRA training courses included in this Security Cooperation Initiative:

• Executive CWMD Seminar

• Emergency Operations Center Workshop

• Standard Operating Procedures Development

• WMD Response Workshop

• CBRN Detection & Response Equipment Training

• CWMD Operations Course



At the conclusion of the Official Handover Ceremony of CBRN Detection Training and Equipment and Ceremonial Signing Event, Mr. Musgrave provided a certificate and plaque as a symbol of U.S.-Thailand cooperation. This event was a major success and showcased the strong friendship between the U.S. and Thailand, one of the U.S.’s oldest treaty Allies in Asia!

