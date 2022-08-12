Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straw assumes command of 5th FTS

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Story by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presided over a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Marcus Hutson relinquished command of the 5th Flying Training Squadron to Lt. Col. Anthony Straw on Dec. 8, 2022, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla.

    As a command pilot with more than 4,500 military flying hours, Straw is now responsible for the execution of the Air Education and Training Command / Air Force Reserve Command Associate Instructor Program at Vance, supporting 71st Flying Training Wing operations, conducting nearly 9,000 sorties annually.

    Straw is the 61st commander of the 5th FTS.

    The 5th FTS is one of seven training squadrons under the 340th FTG; six of those charged with flying training.

