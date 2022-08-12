Straw assumes command of 5th FTS

Photo By Jet Fabara | Lt. Col. Anthony Straw addresses guests, attendees, and personnel after assuming...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | Lt. Col. Anthony Straw addresses guests, attendees, and personnel after assuming command of the 5th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., on Dec. 8, 2022. As a command pilot with more than 4,500 military flying hours, Straw is now responsible for the execution of the Air Education and Training Command / Air Force Reserve Command Associate Instructor Program at Vance, supporting 71st Flying Training Wing operations, conducting nearly 9,000 sorties annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarah Bailey) see less | View Image Page

Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander, presided over a change of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Marcus Hutson relinquished command of the 5th Flying Training Squadron to Lt. Col. Anthony Straw on Dec. 8, 2022, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla.



As a command pilot with more than 4,500 military flying hours, Straw is now responsible for the execution of the Air Education and Training Command / Air Force Reserve Command Associate Instructor Program at Vance, supporting 71st Flying Training Wing operations, conducting nearly 9,000 sorties annually.



Straw is the 61st commander of the 5th FTS.



The 5th FTS is one of seven training squadrons under the 340th FTG; six of those charged with flying training.