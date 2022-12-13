NHNG conducts 2022 awards ceremony and birthday celebration

The New Hampshire National Guard held its annual awards ceremony Dec. 13, 2022, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke.



A cake cutting was also conducted to commemorate the Guard’s 386th birthday.



The year’s top individual Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees were officially recognized for outstanding achievement:



Army Guard



Soldier of the Year: Sgt. Michael Downs

NCO of the Year: Sgt. Mark Hayward

Recruiting Rookie of the Year: Staff Sgt. Steven Pierce

Recruiting Expert of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Jason Collins

TAG Match Champion: 1st Lt. Andrew Hudak Jr.

RTI Instructor of the Year: Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Boisvert



Air Guard



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Jared Hakala

NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Adam Kenchion

Senior NCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Dave Cato

1st Sgt. of the Year: Master Sgt. Traci Renzella Molis

“Spirit of Hope” Recipient: Senior Airman Temika Lyman

Honor Guard Member of the Year: Tech. Sgt. Frederick Horne

Company Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Andrew Rodriquez

Title 5 of the Year: David Obertanec



State Employees



Maintenance Mechanic CFMO – State Maintenance: Christopher Auger, James Camberis, Bryan Costello

Maintenance Technician FFMO – State Maintenance: Jeffrey Letendre

Accountant – State Business Office: Richard Clorite, Thomas King, Erica King

Technical Support Specialist – Department of Information Management: Susanna Klein

Inventory Control Supervisor Pease ANG Base – Civil Operations: Christopher Boesch

Administrative Secretary – Division of Veterans Services: Cynthia Fisher

Supervisor – Division of Veterans Services: Jamie Cummings

Grants Program and Resource Development Coordinator – Division of Community Based Military Programs: Heather Smith



“Thanks for living up the Guard’s motto, ‘Always ready, always there’,” said Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, NHNG adjutant general. “I can’t wait for 2023.”



Mikolaities highlighted the year’s top achievements for attendees with a “12 Days of Christmas” countdown:



12 – Operation Winter Surge: various COVID-19 relief missions were conducted throughout the state.



11 – Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show: Pease Air National Guard Base earned gold at a national awards ceremony for hosting the 2021 event.



10 – Biathlon and Marathon Athletes: multiple guardsmen competed on official “All Guard” running and biathlon developmental teams.



9 – Construction and Facilities Management: the Heritage Room in Concord, the state’s oldest armory, was converted into a military artifacts gallery, featuring an exhibit in honor of Capt. Harl Pease Jr., Medal of Honor recipient.



8 – State Partnership Program: the development of Department of Defense partnerships with the Republic of El Salvador and newcomer, the Republic of Cabo Verde.



7 – Innovative Readiness Training: missions in Greenfield State Park and Cherokee Nation enabled guardsmen to complete annual construction and medical training requirements while simultaneously serving communities.



6 -- Marksmanship Team: a four-man squad won the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region 1 Championship, comprising shooting teams from six northeastern states.



5 – Purple Heart Recipients: five Soldiers of Charlie Company, 238th Aviation (Medevac), awarded the Purple Heart for service in Iraq during a missile attack.



4 – Heroism: a Pease ANG Base Airman administered lifesaving medical care to a boating crash victim, and a field artillery Soldier helped rescue a North Country resident from a house fire.



3 – Federal Deployments: nearly 400 Soldiers and Airman were deployed around the globe.



2 – Fliers: aircrews engaged in 15 helicopter search and rescue operations and a record-breaking, 36-hour KC-46A refueling mission.



1 – Best in NH: The New Hampshire National Guard was voted by Business NH Magazine as one of the state’s best “companies” to work for.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.15.2022 13:51 Story ID: 435271 Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NHNG conducts 2022 awards ceremony and birthday celebration, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.