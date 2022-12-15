Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.15.2022 10:32 Story ID: 435235 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CMSAF Bass and CMSAF Towberman urge connectedness among Airmen and Guardians, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.