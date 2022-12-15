IWTC San Diego Leadership Visits Learning Site Yokosuka

By Courtesy Story by IWTC San Diego

SAN DIEGO – On Dec. 6, Cmdr. Greg Gabriel, commanding officer, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego made his first visit to Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Yokosuka since taking command in June 2022.



During the first site visit by command leadership since the pandemic, Cmdr. Gabriel and IWTC San Diego’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Master Chief Information Systems Technician Terrence Ingram toured the facilities and visited with Sailors.



IWTC San Diego’s command team saw Fleet Activities Yokosuka training facilities, conducted town halls with IWTS Yokosuka Sailors, and met with leadership from Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East, Naval Education Training Command West, and Naval Information Operations Command Hawaii, thanking those commands for their partnership in delivering essential training to Forward Deployed Naval Forces – Japan (FDNF-J) units.



“IWTS Yokosuka does an extraordinary job of providing high-demand information warfare training to Sailors throughout U.S. Pacific Fleet,” said Gabriel. “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and expertise of our instructor cadre as they prepare the Navy to operate across the Indo-Pacific region’s complex maritime environments, ensuring strategic presence, open access, and defense of the global commons.”



Gabriel, Ingram, and IWTS Yokosuka staff also had an opportunity to visit the local area during a morale building trip to Enoshima Island where personnel toured Iwaya Cave and the Jewels of Shonan Illumination.



"It was a pleasure to introduce Cmdr. Gabriel to our training site and remarkable instructors," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eduardo Ferriol, site director, IWTS Yokosuka. “The IWTS Yokosuka staff stands ready to defend our nation’s interests by delivering critical courses of instruction focused on battlespace awareness, integrated fires, and assured command and control.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

