Michigan National Guard Soldier makes podium at DEKA World Championships

TenElshof, age 30, was one of more than a dozen National Guard Soldiers who competed in the competition as part of National Guard’s All Guard Endurance Team.



DEKA events are functional fitness competitions put on by Spartan. They are an indoor decathlon of functional fitness and training programs designed to be basic, simple, and utilitarian. In true Spartan spirit, the focus of these events is to train with a purpose — to multiply member motivation, individual performance, and a sense of connection to the community.



To compete in a World Championship event, each competitor had to finish the previous qualifying season with a top 12 Competitive/Age Group Mark (time).



TenElshof, originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, placed 2nd in the DEKA Fit Team race and 6th in the DEKA Mile Elite for his age group at the DEKA World Championships.



