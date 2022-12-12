Protect and Reserve; Marine Forces Reserve Spotlight with Cpl. Vladimir J. Estrella

Q: Why did you decide to go with the Marine Forces Reserves instead of active duty?

A: I wanted to go to college first. And obviously it’s one of the hardest branches to get into so I said, “You know what? I want to take the challenge. And once I get done I’ll come back and go to school." Once I got back I was going to school for mechanical engineering but throughout my time on getting back I was offered active duty orders so I put school on pause. Throughout me doing active duty orders it was benefitting me at the time. Because I was doing so much good work they just kept extending

[active duty orders] to a certain point where I had 3 years of active duty service.



Q: So what is your MOS (Marine Occupational Specialty), or job in the Marines originally?

A: So originally, my primary MOS is supply but since I’m on ADOS orders (Active Duty for Operational Support), I’m working as operational support. That means I can be placed anywhere. So right now I’m working with PSR (Prior Service Recruiting).



Q: How does ADOS work? Because originally you’re a supply Marine but now you work with recruiting.

A: There’s a lot of opportunities in the reserves. So if a unit needs assistance with something regarding a specific MOS or just in general. They’re able to offer reserve Marines on for active duty orders—or ADOS

orders (Active Duty for Operational Support). So let’s say they need this Marine for 3 months and they bring them on for those couple months. They’re activated for that specific time working as an active duty Marine in that job. So, example, in my case, they needed a supply Marine. I was working in supply for those 3 months doing what the active duty [Marines] does. In the recruiting aspect, right now, I work on the administrative portion of it. Learning from my peers, I’m learning how they do recruiting so I can help out and contribute as well.



Q: As far as employment outside of the Marine Corps, what do you do?

A: I’m a police officer at the moment so I’m serving and protecting out there.



Q: As far as the experiences you’ve had working with the Marines, do you think that helps translate to a job as a police officer?

A: They do complement each other in certain ways. They both have similarities and such. Just dealing with different situations especially the customer service aspect of it. [My primary job] is supply so I do a

lot of customer service. It can be contributed to both the NYPD because I’m dealing with people every day and the Marine Corps because I’m making phone calls for purchases. Even with Prior Service Recruiting, you’re also talking to Marines explaining their benefits and what’s good for them based on their MOS. So it’s a customer service aspect on both sides.



Q: So what are your plans for the future involving the Marine Forces Reserve and Marines in general?

A: I’m planning on still contributing and sharing my knowledge. Stay in ‘til retirement at this point. Also, helping out those Marines that are below me [in rank] within the reserves and showing them that there’s a lot of opportunities in the military in general and share what I’ve learned with them. They’ll settle their path on what they want to do later on.



Q: Okay, you’ve been doing this for a while. What’s one thing you would’ve done differently coming into

the Marine Corps?

A: Taken the time to finish school. I’m a couple steps away from pretty much getting my degree. I’ve had the opportunity to do so but I’ve kind of pushed it back. But even now, you can still make time to do it. It’s just a matter of organizing yourself in order to do it.



Q: What are your short-term goals going into the next year?

A: Finish up my degree and in the process of doing that, I’ve been thinking about the real estate field as well. You know, entrepreneurship while I’m still doing other things at the same time. I know it seems kind of tough since I’ve got the Marine Corps and the police department but I’m looking to expand and have some entrepreneurship as well.



Q: What does your family think about your transformation and role in the Marines?

A: My family was pretty freaked out. Just super scared about it. But once I did it they were pretty proud. As they saw me develop and progress within the Marine Corps they felt happy for me and supportive. Definitely very supportive.



Q: Do you think your history with the Marines will help [your career]?

A: It definitely does help. People hear where you’re from and it comes with high standards. They see you at a different level—a respected level. It definitely helps a lot. Also, it’s about how you carry yourself as well. You come out of the Marine Corps and military pretty tight so that portrays when you go out into the civilian world.

