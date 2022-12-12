CNRSW Tours NMCSD, Fisher House

Photo By Marcelo Calero | Rear Adm. Bradley Rosen, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW), commander, toured Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | Rear Adm. Bradley Rosen, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW), commander, toured Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) during a visit Dec. 12, 2022. Rosen (L) is briefed on the Child Care Center (CCC) facility by Joyce Bhasker, CCC director. The CCC is a Commander, Naval Installations Command (CNIC) resource located onboard NMCSD to support visiting families with temporary child care. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Bradley Rosen, Navy Region Southwest (NRSW), commander, toured Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) during a visit Dec. 12.



As the Naval shore installation management headquarters for the Southwest region (Calif., Ariz., Nev., Utah, Colo., and N.M.), Rosen leads NRSW in providing coordination of base operating support functions for operating forces throughout the region.



“The missions of NMCSD and NRSW parallel in some aspects,” said Rosen. “At both of our respective cores, we are in the business of supporting the warfighter.”



The symbiotic relationship between naval installations throughout the southwest and NMCSD is integral to ensuring Navy Medicine’s ability to deliver great health care to beneficiaries.



During the tour Rosen was introduced to NMCSD’s Bio Skills Laboratory where medical simulation technology trains medical personnel in a vast scope of medical scenarios, from combat triage to labor and delivery.



“The technological resources that NMCSD employs is impressive and most reassuring to know that our Navy medical teams have at their disposal the right equipment to train, learn, and maintain their currency,” added Rosen.



With some Commander Navy Installation Command (CNIC) resources housed onboard NMCSD, Rosen had the opportunity to visit as well.



“In terms of the human element, it was comforting to see in person the Child Care Center (CCC) as I recognize the invaluable service of child care when you least expect it,” said Rosen.



The CCC is accessible to beneficiaries with children to help them attend medical appointments with the reassurance that their children are looked after onsite at a Navy certified child care facility.



The visit moved onto another invaluable entity that is collocated with NMCSD.



“For Admiral Rosen to visit San Diego’s Fisher House, it was a true honor as he was treated to a front row view of the impactful difference that Fisher House makes for those in need of housing whenever the unexpected demand of our services is called upon by families,” said Tiana Babcock, San Diego Fisher House general manager.



“While I walk away with greater understanding of Navy Medicine’s mission, I am most impressed by the professional nature of our medical team and those committed to supporting our warfighters and their families,” noted Rosen.



NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.